Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after buying an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

