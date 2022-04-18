Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AVID opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.19. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.