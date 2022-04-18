Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price objective (up previously from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday.

ASM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,596. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

