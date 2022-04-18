Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASM remained flat at $C$1.22 on Monday. 5,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,352. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

