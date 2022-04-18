Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $265.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

