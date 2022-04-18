Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $265.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

