AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($32.07) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

