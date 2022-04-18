Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 guidance at $0.22-0.29 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

