Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.13 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 142.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

