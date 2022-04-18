AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXS opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

