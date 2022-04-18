Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AZTA stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 599,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,120. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

