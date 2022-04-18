B. Riley Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $625.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $725.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $456.16 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $455.84 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

