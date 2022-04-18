Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BBLN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,043. Babylon has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $320,315,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

