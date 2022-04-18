Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $364,024,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $95,635,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Shares of BIDU opened at $129.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $222.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

