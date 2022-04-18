Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

