Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 490,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

