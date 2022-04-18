Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BCPC opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. Balchem has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Balchem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

