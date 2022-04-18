Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco BPM from €3.80 ($4.13) to €3.10 ($3.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.