Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Shares of BBDO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Banco Bradesco shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

