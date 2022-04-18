Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

BCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $1.3307 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

