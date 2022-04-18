Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,857,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 653,590 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
