Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,857,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 653,590 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.