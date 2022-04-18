Bank of America Begins Coverage on LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

