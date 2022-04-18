Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $302.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

