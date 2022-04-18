Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

