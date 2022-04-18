Bank of America Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.22. 50,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Islet Management LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 77.8% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

