Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

