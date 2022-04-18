Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.02 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $512.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
