Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BK opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,259,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,328,000 after purchasing an additional 206,060 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,447,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

