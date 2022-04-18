Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 18.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

