Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.04. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

