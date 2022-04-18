Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of BSVN opened at $21.70 on Monday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.04.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.
In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bank7 (Get Rating)
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
