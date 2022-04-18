Banner (BANR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banner by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.