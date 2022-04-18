Banner (BANR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banner by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banner by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

