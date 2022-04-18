Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Banner posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BANR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

