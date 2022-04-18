Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.
Shares of BZUN stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
