Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.