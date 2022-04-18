Barclays Downgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Equal Weight

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

