Barclays Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $64.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

WFC stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

