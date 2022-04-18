Barclays Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Equal Weight

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.96 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 516,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 594,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 550,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.