BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 14,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BARK opened at $3.50 on Monday. BARK has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that BARK will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BARK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in BARK in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BARK in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BARK in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

