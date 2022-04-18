Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.03 ($79.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €51.66 ($56.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €57.10 and a 200 day moving average of €61.18. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($79.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

