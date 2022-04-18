Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Sells C$44,595.24 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total transaction of C$137,703.94.

TSE:BHC traded down C$1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.71. 448,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,585. The company has a market cap of C$9.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.04. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of C$26.44 and a one year high of C$42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

