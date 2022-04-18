Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) versus Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Head-To-Head Review

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Persimmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Persimmon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A Persimmon $4.96 billion 1.83 $1.08 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Persimmon.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Persimmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 10.48% 17.74% 5.38% Persimmon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Persimmon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 6 4 0 2.17 Persimmon 1 2 3 0 2.33

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.08%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Persimmon.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Persimmon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

