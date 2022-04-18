Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,299,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 5,724,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $5.05 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTEGF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

