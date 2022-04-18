Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,299,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 5,724,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $5.05 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
