Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $104.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $124.80.
