Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $104.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $124.80.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

