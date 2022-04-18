Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $568.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $568.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the highest is $570.20 million. Belden reported sales of $536.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 128.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $26,305,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

