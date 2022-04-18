BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

BRBR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 715,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,298. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

