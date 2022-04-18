Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Update

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BACA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

BACA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on target businesses that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

