Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $13,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

