Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.
NYSE BERY opened at $56.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
