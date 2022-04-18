Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

NYSE BERY opened at $56.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

