Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Financial Survey

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -216.05% N/A -54.26% Hut 8 Mining -42.38% 5.80% 5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 224.28%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.79 -$9.16 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 5.55 -$58.02 million ($0.32) -13.81

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

